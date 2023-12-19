Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.45. 1,184,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $94.29. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

