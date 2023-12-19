Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 402,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,880. The stock has a market cap of $208.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

