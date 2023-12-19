Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,195 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.25. 794,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,144. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

