Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.51. The company had a trading volume of 187,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,399. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

