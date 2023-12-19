Mayport LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mayport LLC lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Assurant accounts for 1.1% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 56.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 273.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.55. 51,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,859. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.74. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

