Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Trimmed by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.5% of MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,011.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.04. 472,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,304. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

