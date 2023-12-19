Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.76

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.76 and last traded at $79.75, with a volume of 5543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.11.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,815.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

