Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.88

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.88 and last traded at $89.88, with a volume of 21802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.79.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.