iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.11

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.11 and last traded at $69.11, with a volume of 10917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,179,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10,934.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

