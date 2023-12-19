Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.50

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.50 and last traded at C$14.49, with a volume of 11152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.31.

BDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The firm has a market cap of C$786.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.23.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.6561404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

