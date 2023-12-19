Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.76

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.76 and last traded at $143.35, with a volume of 31980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.25.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.