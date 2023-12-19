Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.76

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.76 and last traded at $143.35, with a volume of 31980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.25.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

