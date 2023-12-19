Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Reaches $403.03 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $50.07 or 0.00117963 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $403.03 million and approximately $37.64 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00034862 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00024977 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005732 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002243 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000185 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,218.62 or 1.30089175 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,049,036 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,049,013.62677963 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.87033142 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $42,652,939.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

