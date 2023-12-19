iExec RLC (RLC) Price Reaches $1.58 on Top Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $114.10 million and approximately $20.81 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003714 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.61972275 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $19,620,309.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

