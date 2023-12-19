Aragon Price Hits $5.58 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $240.83 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $5.58 or 0.00013144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017257 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.