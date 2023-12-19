Nano 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.83 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002658 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $150.36 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,446.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00167372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.00534324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00398635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00113711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

