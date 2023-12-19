Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0447 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $285.23 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00093499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00024929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,386,179,815 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

