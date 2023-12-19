Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0408 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $13,908.15 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,446.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00167372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.00534324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00398635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00113711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,317,472 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

