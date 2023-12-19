STASIS EURO Market Capitalization Tops $136.35 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $136.35 million and $1.44 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

