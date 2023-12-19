Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $3.14

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.38. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 4,992,773 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIFR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 17.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

