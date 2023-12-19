Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up to $56.46

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.46, but opened at $59.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 258,675 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.6094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $184,773,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,549,000 after purchasing an additional 831,423 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after purchasing an additional 747,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,523,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,248,000 after buying an additional 646,862 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

