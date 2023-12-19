Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $12.16

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $12.71. Hut 8 shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 3,354,921 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $580.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.87.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). The business had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.78 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. Analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 754,891 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,429,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hut 8 by 27.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 46,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

