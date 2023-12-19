Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up to $2.46

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.55. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 68,377 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Summit Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 20,400 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at $553,258.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,258.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manmeet Singh Soni purchased 2,976,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,976,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,001,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,617 in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.