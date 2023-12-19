Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $11.75

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $11.25. Intchains Group shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 597 shares trading hands.
Intchains Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Intchains Group
About Intchains Group
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
