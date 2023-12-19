Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $6.14

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $6.36. Exscientia shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 61,672 shares changing hands.

EXAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $786.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 593.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Exscientia during the third quarter worth $1,040,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Exscientia by 101.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the third quarter worth $362,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Exscientia during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Exscientia during the third quarter worth $344,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

