Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Gap Down to $12.91

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $12.14. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 685,445 shares.

EC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 50.0% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

