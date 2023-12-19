LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $11.55

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $11.88. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 13,707 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 307.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LiveWire Group by 904.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

