Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Up to $49.74

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.74, but opened at $51.21. Arcellx shares last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 83,759 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.23.

Arcellx Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,317,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,998,000 after purchasing an additional 174,658 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,059,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,291,000 after purchasing an additional 380,128 shares in the last quarter.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

