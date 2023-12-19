Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.00. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 161,185 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $873.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

