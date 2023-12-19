Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.01. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 5,551,993 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BITF. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $908.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. Analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bitfarms by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

