Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

