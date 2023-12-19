Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $105.38

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.38, but opened at $108.47. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $112.42, with a volume of 475,257 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 158.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

