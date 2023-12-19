WealthOne LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

WealthOne LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,833,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.72. 1,935,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,937. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

