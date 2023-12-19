WealthOne LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WealthOne LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 605,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,646. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

