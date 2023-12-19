WealthOne LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

WealthOne LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. 222,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,808. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

