WealthOne LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

WealthOne LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of WealthOne LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. 20,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,195. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $59.44.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

