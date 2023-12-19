WealthOne LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

WealthOne LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 3.6% of WealthOne LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,753,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after buying an additional 278,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,332,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.26. 105,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,401. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

