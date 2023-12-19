Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Sold by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Alkami Technology accounts for approximately 1.1% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First International Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.18% of Alkami Technology worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after buying an additional 697,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 331,166 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Alkami Technology by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,832,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,040,000 after purchasing an additional 503,071 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,428.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ALKT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 56,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALKT. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkami Technology

About Alkami Technology

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.