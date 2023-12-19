Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) Shares Sold by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,391,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,671 shares during the period. Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF accounts for 10.4% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First International Bank & Trust owned 41.61% of Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF worth $28,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF Price Performance
DALT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 9,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.87.
Anfield Diversified Alternatives ETF Company Profile
