Spence Asset Management Sells 149 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Spence Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 5.7% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $542.97 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $551.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $514.12 and a 200-day moving average of $494.06. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.