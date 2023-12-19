Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys 4,420 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 88,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.