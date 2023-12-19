SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Purchased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF makes up 2.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNRG. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 996.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

