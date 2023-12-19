Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,040 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 470,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 469,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

