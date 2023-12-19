Spence Asset Management Purchases 369 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Medpace comprises about 4.5% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 46.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 63.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $301.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.95 and its 200 day moving average is $254.23. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $305.45.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 65,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $16,773,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,976,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,902,278.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,699 shares of company stock worth $90,541,626. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

