Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Reduced by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,854,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 3.4% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned about 1.00% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $222,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.
NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
