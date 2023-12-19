Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 83,949 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 83,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,674,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.