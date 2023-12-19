Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,723,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 802,309 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 4.5% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $291,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

