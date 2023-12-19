Spence Asset Management Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for 0.3% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,100,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

EWW stock opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.03.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.