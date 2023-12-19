Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 22,999 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,468,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $143,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after acquiring an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,190,000 after acquiring an additional 267,165 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,090,000 after acquiring an additional 53,504 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average of $97.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $104.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

