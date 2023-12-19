Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.37% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

