Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 13,406 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $54.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

